Khushi, forgotten by Opposition, faces probe for jail event

Kanpur (UP), April 21 Elections are over and Khushi Dubey, the minor Bikru widow, has been forgotten by all opposition parties that had vowed to get her released from jail where she has been languishing since the past 22 months.

However, the Yogi Adityanath government is now targetting Khushi, who is lodged in a Kanpur Dehat jail, after a video clip of the young woman participating in a Zumba dance class in jail went viral on the social media.

A yoga camp was organised as a part of health-related activities for the inmates and the Zumba dance class was a part of it.

DIG (prisons) R.S. Chhavi visited Kanpur Dehat jail on Wednesday to conduct a probe with regard to the dance video.

The DIG took details from jail superintendent Rajendra Kumar and other officers and personnel.

The DIG said that yoga camps and other events are held from time to time for the jail inmates. The media was also informed about the Yoga camp for inmates in the jail.

"The video that went viral was made and shared under the programme itself. However, as per the jail norms, one cannot leak out the identity of the inmates. Investigation is being done on the same line. A report will be prepared and sent to the higher officials and action will be taken accordingly, once the probe is over," said the DIG.

Khushi was widowed barely three days after she got married to Amar Dubey.

Amar Dubey was one of the accused in the Bikru massacre in which eight police personnel were shot dead in Bikru village on July 3, 2020.

He was killed days later in a police encounter and Khushi, then a minor, was arrested for 'connivance' in the Bikru massacre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor