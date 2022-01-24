Kin of US embassy staff in Ukraine asked to leave over Russian threat

Washington, Jan 24 The US Department of State has ordered the departure of eligible family members of staffers at the from American Embassy in Kiev due to the "continued threat of Russian military action".

In a statement on Sunday, the Department said it "authorised the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees (USDH) and ordered the departure of eligible family members (EFM) from Embassy Kiev due to the continued threat of Russian military action".

It further said that American citizens in Ukraine "should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options".

"There are reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine. The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine's borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice.

"Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kiev.

"US citizens in Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the US Embassy's ability to provide consular services, including assistance to US citizens in departing Ukraine," the Department's statement added.

In its latest update, the State Department has advised US citizens not to travel to Ukraine "due to the increased threats of Russian military action and Covid-19".

"Exercise increased caution in Ukraine due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risk," said the advisory.

