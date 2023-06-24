Kishanganj Bridge collapse: "It was constructed by NHAI, nothing to do with Bihar govt," says JD(U) leader

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 24 : After a pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Mechi River which connected the Katihar and Kishanganj districts of Bihar caved in on Saturday, JD (U) leader Abhishek Jha said that the Bihar government has nothing to do with this as the bridge was constructed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under Central Government 'Bharatmala' project.

"The bridge was constructed by NHAI under Central Government 'Bharatmala' project. Bihar Government has nothing to do with the construction of that bridge. It is a matter of investigation," Abhishek Jha told ANI.

The pillar of an under-construction bridge on the Mechi River caved-in in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Saturday.

The bridge was constructed on the Mechi River near Gori village on NH 327E connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts.

Earlier on June 4, an under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed.

The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019. The foundation stone of the structure was laid in February 2014, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on the same, RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has said that the guilty would be punished.

"Complete information is being taken from the administration on the collapse of Kishanganj's under-construction bridge. We don't know the reason behind the collapse. This bridge is built under BJP's rule in Bihar. That's why Bihar CM Nitish Kumar left the BJP party. These are the deeds of BJP's rule and the guilty will be punished in this matter. Everything will be investigated and the reason behind it will be brought to the fore," Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

