K.Karunakaran, A.K.Antony all have campaigned against Congress in past: K.V.Thomas

Kochi, May 11 Estranged Congress veteran K.V.Thomas on Wednesday said he is a Congressman and that in the past, veterans like K.Karunakaran and even A.K.Antony had campaigned against the party.

"So this is nothing new at all. At the moment my agenda is to partner for development of the state. Tomorrow, I will be attending the Left Democratic Front's election convention at Thrikkakara along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," he said.

"I challenge to oust me from the Congress. When the Congress disciplinary committee submitted its report against me before party president Sonia Gandhi, she said that I am an AICC member and also a KPCC member," said Thomas.

To repeated questions on why is he not quitting the Congress, he shot back, "Why should I resign?. There has been a sustained campaign to oust me from the party since 2018. There seems to be different yardsticks in the Congress for leaders. I contested eight elections and won seven and I can show you leaders who have contested more elections and are older than me," added Thomas.

Thomas added that he will campaign for the CPI-M candidate Joe Joseph.

Asked if he will be ousted from the Congress because of his utterances on Wednesday, he said: "Last month, it was being said that I will be ousted from the Congress if I attend the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress, I attended and nothing happened. I will continue to be a Congressman, added Thomas.

So, it has now more or less clear that Thomas is on his way out.

Asked why was Thomas not invited by the Congress to Thrikkakara, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said: "There is no wedding taking place at Thrikkakara for him to be invited."

Thomas said if the rules that applied to me is applied on Satheesan, he will not be able to contest the next Assembly elections. So let us see if he will contest or no.

"Different strokes for different folks is unacceptable," asserted Thomas.

