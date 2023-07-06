‘Know BJP’ initiative: Nadda meets diplomatic heads of missions

New Delhi, July 6 BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday met a group of diplomatic heads of missions to India at the party headquarters here under the 'Know BJP' initiative.

“It was a pleasure to interact with the head of missions of different countries at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Through this initiative, we aim to share our party's ideology and vision with a global audience and inform them about our contributions to India's progress,” Nadda said in a tweet after the meeting.

The BJP President interacted with diplomats of Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mozambique, South Korea, Suriname, Sweden and Tanzania.

Nadda, during the meeting, announced that the BJP will participate in the 'BRICS political parties plus dialogue' conclave to be organised by the African National Congress in South Africa this year.

The BJP chief also announced that the delegation from Bangladesh's ruling party Awami League and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) will visit India on the invitation of the BJP in the near future.

Nadda apprised the foreign diplomats about the party's history, struggle, success, ideology and contribution in nation building.

He also replied in detail to the queries regarding the BJP's “unprecedented” growth, the party's membership drive, and use of technology as well as about the strategy for expanding its presence in various states.

During the meeting, party's national media in-charge Anil Baluni and party's foreign department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale were also present.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor