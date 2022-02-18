Kolkata HC rejects PIL seeking removal of Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Feb 18 The Kolkata High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for indulging in unconstitutional activities.

The division bench comprising Chief Justices Prakash Srivastava and Rajarshi Bharadwaj said the court has no right to seek clarifications from the Governor on any of his actions.

Justice Srivastava in his observation said under Article 361 of the constitution, no petition can be filed against the Governor's position. He added that the counsel for the petitioner in this case was not able to state the exact reasons behind filing the petition.

The PIL came up for hearing when a lawyer Rama Prasad Sarkar had filed a petition seeking removal of the Governor as he was indulging in unconstitutional activities. The counsel for the petitioner also appealed for the transfer of the hearing to any other state.

On behalf of the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that such petitions are not only baseless but also done with a propaganda motive.

"So the petitioner should be fined so that no one in the future can dare to file similar petitions," Mehta said.

The court, however, didn't impose any fine on the petitioner.

