Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's jail term extended to 19 yrs

Moscow, Aug 5 The prison term of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been extended to 19 years in addition to the nine-year term he was already serving for parole violations, fraud and contempt of court.

The trial was held on Friday in a remote penal colony in the town of Melekhovo, 150 miles east of Moscow, where Navalny has been in since 2021, reports the BBC.

The proceedings were closed to the press and the public.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor