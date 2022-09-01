K'taka CM Bommai flags off Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Campaign

Bengaluru, Sep 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday flagged-off the campaign to collect sacred mud and water to be used in the Kempegowda Theme Park which will be developed at Bangalore International Airport (BIAL).

The event organised at BIA premises also coincided with the ground breaking ceremony of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Theme Park which will be developed.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said the state government will take measures to install a Kempegowda statue on the premises of Vidhansoudha and added that a statue of Nadaprabhu will be installed at Lalbagh as well.

The government would spend Rs 84 crore to erect Kempegowda statue and develop a Theme Park at BIA.

The statue has been named as the 'Statue of Prosperity' to symbolise Kempegowda's vision of development, the Chief Minister said.

This campaign will include all the sections of society and it will be a big step towards building 'Nava Karnataka', he said, adding this symbolises the commitment of the government towards inclusive development.

Karnataka Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan who is the vice president of Kempegowda Heritage Places Development Authority, said: "Today, the city of Bengaluru has attained global fame due to the great vision that Kempegowda had."

The campaign will be held for 45 days prior to the dedication of the statue.

During the campaign, the sacred mud and water will be collected from villages in all the 31 districts, especially from lakes, ponds and rivers.

The government is expected to unveil the statue on November 1. However, the date will be finalised depending on the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayan said.

As part of the campaign a vehicle mounted with an LED screen will travel in each district of the state. This will air the messages of great personalities and a documentary on Kempegowda will be played, he said.

The theme park at BIA spreading across 23 acres will be developed in two phases and the first phase will be completed in 9 months' time. For this purpose Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned, Ashwath Narayan, stated.

He added that Kempegowda Study Centre will be established in Bangalore University at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The theme park which will be developed in two phases at a cost of Rs 30 crore will be developed as a world class tourism spot, Narayan said.

In the first phase, the park will be developed at an area of 3.35 acres at a cost of Rs 20 crore. In the second phase, the remaining Rs 10 crore will be used, he said.

Theme Park will consist of an amphitheatre, pathway, subway, A.V. exhibition system, 3D projection, fountain, flower garden, VIP lounge, restrooms, kiosks, modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls etc.

