K'taka CM moots training for mid-level police personnel to counter rising tech crime

Bengaluru, Dec 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has favoured training for mid-level police personnel in the state, on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA).

Speaking at the investiture ceremony held for the presentation of President's Police medal to police personnel here on Sunday, Bommai said while both, lower-rank police personnel and IPS rank officers get the best training, the mid-level personnel are usually overlooked.

Training for them must be more effective and for this a separate training centre, syllabus and various courses are required for them as it will help them to work with more dedication, he said.

"Of late, technology based crimes are on the rise but evidence is left out in this mode of crimes. Technology used by the police needs to be strengthened further. The grants required for this purpose will be provided in the next budget to do this with the help of experts," Bommai said.

Bommai said state-of-the-art FSL labs are required since they will play an important role in the detection of crime, and two labs are established in Hubballi and Ballari.

At least two FSL labs must be set up in each place. At the same time, crime detection must happen without delay, he emphasised.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need for more stringent steps to check irregularities in police recruitments.

The top brass of the department must think and come out with an answer to see whether it is possible to check irregularities in police recruitment, he said.

