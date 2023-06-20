K'taka CM orders to track down origin of fake news campaigns

Bengaluru, June 20 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed authorities to track down the origins of fake news campaigns, his office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, order has been issued following rampant fake news campaigns being carried out on social media platforms after the new Congress government assumed power in the state.

The officers have also directed to identify those who are spreading false news and initiate legal action against them.

Siddaramaiah had a detailed discussion with state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara regarding the order, the statement added.

"In 2013, when the then Congress government assumed power, the fake news menace had cropped up. This time also political opponents are adopting the same tactic. The attempts are being made in the backdrop of fast approaching Lok Sabha elections. They are indulging in the circulation of more and more fake news and there is a possibility of creating unrest in the society," the statement said.

The Chief Minister has asked the authorities to take action in the beginning itself by cutting off the roots. During the last time, the forces have tried to circulate false news on child lifters, transportation of cow meat.

The people have rejected the BJP and Sangh Parivar with conviction and ruthlessness. There are signs of orchestrating clashes between groups, rioting through the fake news at a time when there is preparation for the Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah has stated that necessary action must be taken in this regard.

Earlier, there was a dedicated technical team at the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate and state Police Headquarters.

They detected fake news and warned people by conducting fact checks.

However, this was stopped when the BJP came to power. This must be restarted, Siddaramaiah has told police.

