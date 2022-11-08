K'taka Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Unpardonable crime by seer, says Yediyurappa

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 8 Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday came down heavily on the rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru saying that the seer has committed an "unpardonable" crime which is known to the world.

Talking to reporters in Udupi district of Karnataka, the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member said that he did not expect the prominent seer to stoop so low. "It should be condemned by all and the Chitradurga Mutt seer should get stringent punishment," he stated.

This is the first time Yediyurappa has reacted in connection with the development.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the law will take its own course in the case.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of rape accused seer is ending on Tuesday and he will be produced before the Second Additional and Sessions' Court in Chitradurga with the other accused.

Second accused Rashmi, who was a warden of ladies hostel, third accused Paramashivaiah, former manager of the mutt will also be produced along with him. The police are seeking the custody of accused Rashmi for further investigations.

Karnataka police have officially stated that the charges against jailed Lingayat seer have been proved during the course of investigation. Chitradurga SP K. Parashurama had stated that the charges against accused number two, lady's hostel warden Rashmi and accused number four Paramashivaiah have also been proved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor