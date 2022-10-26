K'taka Lingayat seer honey-trapped, tortured, forced to end life

Ramnagar, (Karnataka) Oct 26 The investigation of the suicide case of Lingayat seer of Kanchugal Bande Mutt, Basavalinga Sri has revealed that the deceased seer had been honey-trapped, tortured, and forced to end life, police sources said on Wednesday.

The investigations have also suggested that another Lingayat seer who is eyeing the position, is behind this conspiracy.

Police also explain that a team of 10 to 15 persons, including politic, worked and executed the plan. The deceased seer was systematically honey-trapped and blackmailed over release of photos and videos of his private movement, police said.

The Kudur police who are investigating the case have already taken few persons into custody. The deceased seer had mentioned about the torture and honey-trapping in his death note, police said.

SP Santosh Babu has stated that there is no pressure on the police regarding the investigation of the case. Although, few names are written in the death note, there is no mention of anyone in particulr responsible for his suicide.

The seer was found hanging on Monday under mysterious circumstances in the mutt. Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor