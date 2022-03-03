K'taka opens International Immigration Centre branch in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada, March 3 The Mangaluru regional branch of the International Immigration Centre, which has the objective of providing employment opportunities to the youth of the state, was launched virtually by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Skill Development, on Thursday.

The centre will act as a job placement cell which will fulfil the requirements of the foreign companies and facilitate employment opportunities for Ind. Recently, an agreement was reached with the United Kingdom government to provide 1,000 nurses to hospitals.

The minister, who inaugurated the Mega Job Fair organised at A.J. Engineering campus by the State Skill Development Corporation, also dedicated the English lab set up under the 'Make India Capable' programme. He said 300 candidates will be trained every 3 months in English language communication at the English lab.

Narayan said over 36,000 youths will be taught skills this year free of cost under 'Amruta Koushalya Training'. He informed that this was the third such job fair organised in the state, after the Belagavi and Kalburagi job fairs.

The weaknesses of the aspirants who participate in the job fairs will be analysed and accordingly, they will be given training in the required skills, he added.

More than 10,000 youths have been accommodated through the job fairs. With the aim of providing access to hassle-free information regarding employment opportunities the government will set up a 'Skill Hub' at Ramanagara. This centre will also facilitate skill training through counselling, guidance related to entrepreneurship and soft skill training, he said.

