K'taka police detain Congress leader ahead of Modi visit

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), June 20 The Chikkamagaluru police of Karnataka on Monday took Congress Kisan Cell President and 30 others into custody here for planning to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the Yelahanka Indian Air Force base in Bengaluru.

Sachin Migha, President of Kisan Cell, was planning to stage a protest and raise slogans against PM Modi. The Kisan Cell workers had left towards Bengaluru in 10 vehicles for staging protest.

The police took them into custody as soon as they started towards Bengaluru. The Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP before being taken away by the police.

Karnataka police are on high alert as the intelligence has warned that protests on Agnipath scheme might break out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies in Karnataka. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to the state. He will participate in 10 programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru including the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Taking no chances, the state police department deputed more than 10,000 police personnel to ensure no untoward incident takes place during Modi's programmes, according to sources.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy is monitoring the security arrangements. Two Additional Police Commissioners, two Joint Police Commissioners, 12 DCPs, 30 ACPs, 80 police inspectors will be out to prevent any mishappening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor