K'taka police disallow holding Maha Melav by MES in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 Karnataka police have refused permission for the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) to hold Maha Melav on Monday against the commencement of winter session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha by the government.

The MES, a political outfit, is fighting for the merger of Belagavi city into Maharashtra state and organises Maha Melav every time on the first day of the winter session. This time, the authorities have taken strict action and refused permission for the event.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar on Monday stated that there is no scope to hold meetings and programmes as curfew is clamped in the Tilakwadi area of Belagavi. "If someone tries to arrange a meeting, they will be taken into custody," he warned.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr M.B. Boralingaiah had released curfew orders in the half kilometre stretch of the Vaccine Depot area of Tilakwadi to maintain law and order situation.

The police have also vacated the stage erected by the MES at the Vaccine Depot area. About 5,000 police personnel, 6 SP's, 11 ASP's, 40 DySP's, 106 CPI's, 16 platoons of City Armed Reserve (CAR), 35 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 10 Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been deployed in Belagavi.

The police department has also got 50 CCTV cameras installed at sensitive points in the city. MES workers had started an online campaign on social media, giving calls to Marathi people to attend the Maha Melav. They had also started the 'Vaccine Depot Chalo' campaign.

However, the police department has refused permission and district administration has banned the entry of Maharashtra MP Dhairyashil Mane, who is also the President of Maharashtra Gadi Samithi. The security has been tightened at border check posts to prevent the entry of any politician from Maharashtra.

