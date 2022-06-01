K'taka: Protests on textbook row turn violent; 15 arrested

Bengaluru, June 1 At least 15 people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly indulging in vandalism while staging a protest near the residence of Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at Tiptur town in the state's Tumakuru district, the police said.

The protest was organised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) to voice opposition over the textbook revision issue.

It has been alleged the NSUI activists burnt Khaki shorts during the protest, and also tried to barge into the Minister's residence.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there was an information that attempts were also made to set Nagesh's home on fire. "There is no place for such 'goondaism' in the state," he said.

The police have taken 15 people into custody in connection with the incident and also seized two vehicles, he added.

He also visited the residence of Minister Nagesh.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that strict action would be initiated against the "miscreants".

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi has slammed the incident, and blamed the Congress party for it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor