K'taka textbook syllabus row: Siddaramaiah seeks committee chairman's arrest

Bengaluru, June 10 Even as the ruling BJP announced that the Textbook Revision Committee under the Chairmanship of Rohith Chakrathirtha was discharged, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday launched a scathing attacks on the ruling BJP, demanding the arrest of the committee chairman.

Siddaramaiah called Rohith Chakrathirtha a troller and miscreant, and also slammed Education Minister B.C. Nagesh for defending Chakrathirtha.

"Without proper government orders, Rohith Chakrathirtha was put in charge of textbook revision. Now, without hesitation all the misdeeds of Rohith Chakrathirtha have been defended by Minister Nagesh. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should sack him immediately," he demanded.

Legal proceedings must be initiated and Rohith Chakrathirtha must be arrested. In case CM Bommai tries to defend his minister, he should submit resignation, Siddaramaiah said.

"The responsible task of textbook revision had been assigned to a habitual troller. Though, the order says that the Chairman of the revision committee is responsible for any shortfalls, the ruling BJP is hell bent on defending his deplorable actions," he charged.

"The textbook revision exercise consent was given in a hurry. Is it a road work to finish off the deal and gobble up 40 per cent commission," he chided.

"Chairman with a perverted mindset and his gang has insulted all great personalities of the land. If revised syllabus is taught to the children it would amount to treason," Siddaramaiah said.

"If the ruling BJP is adamant on defending the revision of syllabus, the Congress is ready to launch protests from the grassroots level," he warned.

The Congress had staged a protest on Thursday condemning the revision of syllabus.

The ruling BJP had constituted the Textbook Revision Committee to revise the syllabus of Class 1 to 10. The committee added the speech of RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar as part of the syllabus stirring controversy.

Following the controversy and opposition by religious seers over the insult to great personalities of the land in the revised syllabus content, the state government discharged the committee and announced that it won't accept the revised syllabus of history book of II PUC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor