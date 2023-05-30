KTR fears gross injustice to South India in delimitation of LS seats

Hyderabad, May 30 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats after 2026 on the basis of population will be a gross injustice to the southern states.

He expressed apprehension that southern states that controlled the population by adhering to the policies of the Centre with a progressive mindset are likely to suffer severe injustice in the population-based delimitation.

KTR expressed his views amid reports that in the event of population-based delimitation after 2026, the southern state will suffer while northern states, which are lagging in population control, will see a big jump in the number of Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP-led government at the Centre is reportedly planning to undertake the delimitation process after 2026 if it retains power in the 2024 general elections.

The seating capacity of the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra has given an indication to this effect. The Lok Sabha chamber has space for 888 members against the current strength of 543. Similarly, the new chamber of Rajya Sabha has seating capacity of 384 members against the current strength of 245.

According to a report, the number of Lok Sabha constituencies will go up to 848 after delimitation. It is estimated that the seats of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together will go up to 222. The seats of southern states will be only 165 while other states will have 461 seats.

"It is unfair and painful that the southern states, which are moving forward with progressive policies, get fewer Lok Sabha seats due to this new delimitation. On the other hand, it is unfortunate that the states, especially the northern states, which do not control the population despite the Central government's appeals are benefiting from the increase in Lok Sabha seats," KTR said in the statement.

KTR, also a state minister, remarked "This is indeed a travesty and a tragedy of it does come true."

The BRS leader said it would be unfair and painful if the southern states get fewer Lok Sabha seats due to the delimitation.

He feels that the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, which controlled the population, are being severely punished for their progressive policies.

He said that the southern states were at the forefront in not only population control but also in all kinds of human development indicators. He pointed out that the southern states with only 18 per cent population contribute to 35 per cent of the national gross domestic product.

BRS working president said that the southern states, which are contributing so much to the national economic development and the development of the country, should not lose their importance in the future due to the inappropriate Lok Sabha delimitation method.

He stressed the need for hearing the voices of the southern states who are suffering serious injustice instead of benefitting from their progressive policies.

