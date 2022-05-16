KTR takes a jibe at PM over 'Acche Din'

Hyderabad, May 16 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao loses no opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was at it again on Monday, the eighth anniversary of the latter's promise of "Acche Din".

The TRS leader took to Twitter to post Modi's tweet of May 16, 2014.

"Dear Modi Ji, 8 years ago on this very day, you had promised "Achhe Din"," KTR wrote.

He then went on to add what the Modi government has delivered.

"Rupee at its Lowest (against dollar),77.80, highest unemployment in 45 years, highest inflation in 30 years, highest LPG price in the world, worst economy in 42 years. Well done Sir," KTR taunted.

Earlier, KTR also reacted to a report about power cuts in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

"Powerless double engine government," he wrote, commenting on a newspaper report about industrialists of Kumbalagodu industrial area, off Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, storming local office of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company and ridiculing engineering by performing "aarti" for having failed them. The industrialists were outraged over frequent power cuts.

BJP leaders in Telangana have been calling for a double-engine government in the state saying it can fast-track the development. KTR and other TRS leaders, however, have been countering them with the power cuts, drinking water supply and other problems in BJP-ruled states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor