KTR urges PM's intervention to rescind order in Bilkis Bano case

Hyderabad, Aug 17 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's order releasing 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

"If you had really meant what you spoke about respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists," KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, tweeted.

He was referring to the Prime Minister's speech on the Independence Day.

During his address from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, he had called for changing the mentality towards women.

Modi said the respect for women is an important pillar of India's growth and stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti' and appealed to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.

"Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation," KTR said in another tweet.

"Sir, I also urge you to make necessary amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & The Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) suitably so that no Rapist can get a bail through judiciary.

"Strong legislations are the only way to ensure Judiciary can deliver swiftly & perform at its best," the TRS leader added.

On Monday, all 11 life imprisonment convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case and murder of seven members of her family on on January 21, 2008, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

