Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah over fake letter issue

Bengaluru, Aug 8 Shortly after the Karnataka Police launched a probe into the fake letter issue involving Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Chief Secretary, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lashed out at incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The reaction comes as Siddaramaiah has indirectly blamed Kumaraswamy for the creation of the fake letters

The JD(S) leader maintained that he knows about Siddaramaiah as well as the ruling Congress in Karnataka for their attempt to project a letter by MLA’s regarding corruption and disharmony in the party as bogus.

"The attempt failed as MLAs charged the leadership in the Congress Legislative Party Meeting. The fake letter theory flopped," he taunted.

“The shameless Chief Minister is all set to defend the lowly acts of his cabinet ministers. The art of defending extortion is disgusting and despicable. Blackmailing is the foundation for your political career."

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the people were shocked following their interference in transfers of police officers.

"Do you (Siddaramaiah) want the counts of ticks to the transfer list,?" he asked.

