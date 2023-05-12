Kumaraswamy to become 'king' as BJP, Cong trying to forge post-poll alliance with JD(S): Sources

Bengaluru, May 12 With the possibility of hung Assembly looming large in Karnataka, the JD(S) is all set to play the kingmaker's role in the state.

Hopeful of winning over 30 seats in the Assembly polls, sources in JD(S) said on Thursday that party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is now not only going to be the kingmaker but is also set to become the 'king'.

Earlier during polls campaigning, Kumaraswamy had claimed that both national parties - BJP and COngress - will have to come to his doors after the elections.

Sources revealed that after getting the reports from party workers on ground, Kumaraswamy had boarded a flight to Singapore and is handling the negotiations from there with national parties.

They further claimed that the JD(S) has "decided to go with the Congress as per the wishes of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy will become the Chief Minister".

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, the betenoire of Gowda family, will bear the brunt of the alliance as there are all possibilities of JD(S) honchos asking Congress to keep him at bay.

Meanwhile, JD(S) national spokesperson and senior leader Tanveer Ahmad said that both national parties - Congress and BJP - are "trying to reach out" to his party for forging a post-poll alliance.

"Both the national parties are definitely trying to reach out to us... We will take a decision at an appropriate time. Right now, I can tell you that we will take a decision for the betterment of Karnataka," Ahmad told .

The 89-year-old Deve Gowda, during campaigning, toured the entire state, attended public rallies, gave speeches and appealed to the people that he wants to see his son on the seat of power for the last time. The emotional appeal to Vokkaliga masses seemed to have worked for JD(S).

Kumaraswamy, who had undergone heart surgery, also toured all across the state for hectic campaigning. He was admitted even hospitalised for two day during the campaigning due fatigue and other ailments. His hard work also seemed to have borne fruit in this election.

It is however to be seen how things shape up on May 13, when the results will be declared.

The BJP is claiming that all exit poll predictions have fallen flat before and no survey could foresee the victories achieved by BJP in Lok Sabha as well as state elections in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh has claimed that the BJP will get a majority in the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor