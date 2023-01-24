Kuwait cabinet resigns after disputes with Parliament

Kuwait City, Jan 24 The Kuwaiti cabinet has resigned after disputes with opposition-led Parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah submitted the cabinet's resignation to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Xinhua news agency quoted state media as saying.

Monday's resignation was sparked by a deadlock between the executive and the legislative authority, state media cited the cabinet's statement, without elaborating.

Parliament had been scheduled to convene on Tuesday.

The outgoing cabinet, which was sworn in in October, was the sixth in three years in Kuwait.

In September, Kuwait held its sixth election in a decade, forming an opposition-led Parliament.

