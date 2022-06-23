Kuwaiti crown prince dissolves parliament

Kuwait City, June 23 Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has dissolved the parliament of the country, calling for an early general election, according to the official Kuwait TV.

"We have decided, based on our constitutional right complying with the provision of Article 107, to dissolve the parliament and to call for general elections in the coming months, after preparing the necessary legal arrangements for that," he said on behalf of the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah concerning the latest political developments in Kuwait.

An Amiri decree of the National Assembly dissolution is to be issued in the upcoming few months, he added.

The Kuwaiti constitution is untouchable and is the foundation of legitimacy in the pact between the leadership and the people to ensure Kuwait's security, stability and prosperity, he said, calling on the Kuwaiti people to elect a new house that could bear significant responsibility for maintaining state stability and accomplishing the citizens' hopes and aspirations, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also called on the upcoming National Assembly and the government to cooperate, coordinate and pay great efforts toward realising the aspirations of the people.

