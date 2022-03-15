KVKs conducted 1.12 lakh assessment trials of technologies in three years

New Delhi, March 15 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the country have conducted 1.12 lakh assessment trials of technologies in farmers' fields during the last three years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

These KVKs also conducted 7.35 lakh demonstrations on different technologies related to crops, livestock, fisheries, farm machineries and other enterprises during the same time, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The technologies developed out of research conducted by Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) are taken to the farmers' fields for assessment by KVKs to ascertain their location specificity under various farming systems.

There are 38 KVKs under the control of various state governments, 66 under ICAR institutes, 103 under NGOs, 506 under Agricultural Universities, three under Central Universities, three under Public Sector Undertakings, seven under Deemed to be Universities and five under other educational institutions, Tomar said.

