L-G promotes 263 doctors of Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi, Aug 9 Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Wednesday said that he has approved the promotion of 263 doctors working as Senior Medical Officers to the post of Chief Medical Officers in various Delhi government hospitals.

"The promotion of these doctors had been pending since 2018 and the file pertaining to promotion of Senior Medical Officers to Chief Medical Officers was moved after Saxena insisted that promotions due to government employees be provided at the earliest, by cutting red tape," said the L-G office in a press statement.

According to information, these doctors have been working in Delhi government hospitals like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, G.B. Pant Hospital, DGHS, School Health Scheme, Mobile Health Scheme.

"Ever since taking over, Saxena has been insisting upon providing better service conditions and facilities to the doctors and medical professionals working in government hospitals and had undertaken to ensure due promotions to them at the earliest. He had on more than one occasion insisted that service conditions, promotions and pensions of government employees are ensured as per law and nobody should be on the receiving end due to delays, red tape and departmental apathy.He has also been insisting upon change in Recruitment Rules to ensure that fresh appointments and promotions are effected at the earliest," the L-G office added.

In January this year, the Lieutenant Governor had approved the promotion of 139 doctors (Non-teaching Specialists) working in various Delhi government hospitals from Grade-II to Grade-I. Promotions of these doctors, eligible for the same after completion of four years of service had been pending since 2020/2021.

Earlier last month, Saxena approved the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees in Health and Family Welfare Department for one year with effect from July 1 or till they avail the one-time opportunity to apply for open recruitment through DSSSB without any age bar.

The Lieutenant Governor had last month also approved the grant of promotion to eight Medical Officers (Homoeopathic) and 23 Chief Medical Officers (NFSG) to Chief Medical Officers (SAG) (Homoeopathic) under Delhi Health Services General Duty Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) Rules, 2016.

--IANS

atk/uk

