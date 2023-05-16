Lalu Prasad questions Baba Bageshwar's credentials

Patna May 16 RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday that self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri or Bageshwar Baba is not a seer.

Lalu Prasad, who went to New Delhi for a health check-up, was looking healthy as he deboarded from his vehicle.

Asked about Shastri inviting his family for Hanumant Katha in Naubatpur, the veteran leader said that he is not a religious seer. "I refuse to accept that he is a Baba," Lalu Prasad said before entering the terminal building of Jay Prakash Narayan international Airport.

His elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and party state president Jagadanand Singh also reacted sharply on Shastri for calling to make India a Hindu nation.

Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said: "I don't know this Baba-Aaba-Dhaba. We believe in Devraha Baba who lived for 400 years. I was born with his blessings and I believe in him..."

"The event of Dhirendra Shastri is politically motivated. He is talking about breaking the country."

Asked about Dhirendra Shahtri talking about Ram Rajya, Tej Pratap Yadav said: "We have Krishna Raj in the state. Lord Krishna was the Yaduvanshi and we are his successors...

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor