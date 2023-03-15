Land-for-job scam: Lalu, family to be produced before Delhi court today

New Delhi, March 15 RJD national president Lalu Prasad, his family and others will be produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

The Rouse Avenue Courts in the national capital had on on February 27 issued summons to them in the case which concerns alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad's family while he served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

In its charge sheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that irregular appointments had been made in the railways, in violation of the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring.

It is alleged that the candidates gave Lalu Prasad's family members land at extremely reduced prices up to one-fifth of the going market rates directly or through their close relatives and family members.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case on October 10, 2022, against 16 persons including Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and daughter and sanction was then obtained to prosecute them.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Courts had on February 27 observed that, prima facie, the on-record report shows that offences have been committed under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Taking cognisance of the said offences, the judge then summoned the accused persons.

The CBI has alleged that various residents of Bihar were appointed as substitutes in "Group-D posts" during 2004 to 2009 in different zones of Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur.

In view of the above-mentioned allegation, the individuals themselves or their families transferred their land in the name of Lalu Prasad's family members and company AK Infosystems Private Ltd, which was subsequently taken over by his family members.

It has been alleged by CBI that there was no advertisement or any public notice issued for substitutes' appointment in the zonal railways.



