"Landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP," Tamil Nadu's Stalin congratulates Cong on Karnataka win

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on the party's win in Karnataka Assembly polls.

Stalin spoke to the Congress leaders over phone.

Congress is an ally of Stalin's party DMK in Tamil Nadu.

"Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the #KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP's vindictive politics," Stalin said in a tweet.

"The landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 (Lok Sabha polls)to restore democracy and constitutional values in India," a further tweet said.

Udaydhi Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Sports and youth Development Minister also tweeted," I congratulate @INCIndia for a remarkable victory in the Karnataka assembly elections. The people of Karnataka have shown doors to the divisive & hateful forces who wanted to shake the fundamentals of the Constitution. I take this opportunity to wish Congress leaders Thiru @kharge, Tmt Sonia Gandhi, & brother @RahulGandhi for ensuring this tremendous success."

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress surged ahead as it lead in 124 seats at noon while the BJP was ahead in 69 seats and JD(S) at 24 seats.

Bommai said that once the results will be out a detailed analysis will be done to analyse the gaps that were left at various levels.

"We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride," said Basavaraj Bommai.

