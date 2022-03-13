Language of administration should be regional: V-P

New Delhi, March 13 Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaih Naidu on Sunday said that language of administration should be regional and education should be imparted in mother tongue.

Speaking at the ninth meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, he said that now technology has advanced so much that it is possible to translate from English to any other regional languages simultaneously.

Naidu also stressed that there is no opposition to the English language but it should not be binding for anyone. "All languages are supreme; however, as Hindi is spoken by a large number of people, therefore it should be given importance. People who have received education in their mother tongue hold important positions today," he said, adding that a positive outlook should be encouraged in this regard.

Earlier, when the meeting began, the members of the Committee were apprised of the actions taken on the decisions made in the eighth meeting of the committee. The members of the committee gave their valuable suggestions to promote the use of Hindi Language in the functioning of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The members expressed that Hindi used in documents and in law and judiciary should be simple.

Apart from Naidu, Deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, 11 members of the Rajya Sabha and two members of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, a representative of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindi Sanstha Sangh, the Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Department of Official Language of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, Additional Secretary and the Joint Secretary in-charge of the Official Language Section of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat are the members of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor