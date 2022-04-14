Lao President urges people to overcome challenges

Vientiane, April 14 Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith delivered a Lao New Year message, encouraging the Lao people to overcome the various challenges facing the nation.

"We have been able to maintain political stability and social order. The economy is in a phase of steady recovery and will continue to grow at a certain level," said the President in his message on Wednesday.

He added that however, main challenges are facing Laos, including rising inflation, continued depreciation of the kip (Lao currency), and the increasing price of fuel and other consumer goods, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted economic activities and had a damaging effect on people's incomes and quality of life, the President added.

