Laos earns over $41 mn from coffee export in Jan-June

Vientiane, July 8 Laos exported over 14,559 tonnes of coffee worth more than $41 million in the first six months of 2022.

According to the Lao Coffee Association (LCA), the amount included exports to Asian and European countries and the US, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 30,398 tonnes of coffee, valued at $72.5 million were exported in 2021, the local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.

In the first half of 2022, the LCA recorded coffee exports worth more than $33 million to Asian countries, while exports to the European market were valued at nearly $7.5 million.

Last year, the LCA members exported more than 27,600 tonnes of coffee to Asian markets and earned nearly $65 million.

Exports to European countries in 2021 were valued at $7.1 million, while exports to the US were worth over $440,000.

The varieties of coffee exports included Arabica, Robusta, Excelsa, roasted, three-in-one and instant coffees.

