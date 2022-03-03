Laos launches online visa application portal

Vientiane, March 3 Laos has launched an official online visa portal allowing foreign residents and citizens living overseas to apply for a visa online.

Government spokesperson and deputy head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa said at a press conference here that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been authorized to issue visas for certain visitors on the website "Laogreenpass.go.la", reports Xinhua news agency.

The new ruling applies to foreign diplomats, employees of foreign embassies, international organisations, businesspeople and investors, as well as foreign experts, technic, workers, traders, students, overseas citizens, and family members of Lao nationals.

Covid-19 control measures are being eased in light of the declining number of community outbreaks across the country, said Thipphakone.

New arrivals will no longer have to wear a wrist tracking device.

However, the 48-hour quarantine requirement remains in force while new arrivals await the results of RT-PCR Covid-19 tests.

People whose tests are negative must then spend another seven days in quarantine at home, according to the official.

Businesspeople and investors may go to work once their tests prove they are not infected.

Similarly, foreign tourists entering Laos on package tours arranged through the green (safe) travel program may begin their travels once they test negative.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Laos has reached 143,240 with 623 deaths.

