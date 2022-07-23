Large number of Indians disapprove stoppage of railway concession to senior citizens, sportspersons

New Delhi, July 23 The Indian Railways has refused to give concessions on railway tickets to senior citizens and sportspersons citing recurring losses by the department.

The national transporter had stopped giving up to 50 per cent concession to senior citizens in the wake of Covid-19 induced lockdowns. The reason given by railway officials for discontinuing concession on railway tickets was that it wants to discourage non-essential travel during vulnerable times of the pandemic. Two years after discontinuing it, the government has said that restoring the concession on railway tickets is not desirable, as losses due to concessions on railway tickets are not good for the financial health of the Indian Railways.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to understand people's views about the government decision of not restoring upto 50 per cent concession on railway tickets for senior citizens and sportspersons.

During the survey, while Ind were divided on the government decision, a substantial proportion of respondents - 59 per cent disapproved of the decision of the Indian Railways. At the same time, 41 per cent agreed with the decision.

According to the survey data, while the majority of opposition voters - 61 per cent termed the decision of Indian Railways as wrong, NDA supporters were divided on the issue. As per the survey data, while 43 per cent NDA voters believe that the government has taken the right decision by discontinuing concession on railway tickets to different categories, including senior citizens, 57 per cent did not agree with the sentiment.

During the survey, not only the majority of respondents in the older age groups slammed the government decision, even a bigger proportion of voters in the young age category criticised the ruling dispensation on the issue.

According to the survey data, 60 per cent respondents above 55 years of age and 64 per cent in the 35-44 year age category condemned the government decision. At the same time, 57 per cent respondents in the 18-34 age category disagreed with the decision of the Indian Railways.

