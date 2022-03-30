Law and order depleting in Bihar, even Nitish not safe, says Rabri

Patna, March 30 Former Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday trained guns on the JD(U) government in Bihar, saying that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating and even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not safe.

"Bihar is recording incidents of murders, loot, kidnapping, gang-rapes daily. The state government has completely failed. Nitish Kumar is unable to control the depleting law and order situation in the state.

"Even Nitish is not safe in Bihar. A youth breached his security and punched him in the broad daylight. A leader of his party was shot dead outside his home in Danapur," Rabri Devi said outside the legislative council.

On state BJP leaders' demand to implement Yogi model in the state to contain crime, Rabri Devi said who is stopping Nitish Kumar from doing it?

"In fact, the double engine government should bring Yogi Adityanath to Bihar and send Nitish Kumar to Uttar Pradesh. They have a double engine government in both the states and are capable of doing it," she taunted.

Reacting on liquor ban amendment bill, she said, "Liquor is not banned in Bihar. It is available everywhere."

"I believe that they will not do any amendment but they would do only arbitrariness," she claimed.

