Leader of Oppn blames DGP for deteriorating law & order situation in MP

Bhopal, May 31 Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, blamed Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Talking to the press on Monday, Singh said that ever since he (Sudhir Saxena) took charge as DGP, the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh is deteriorating day-by-day.

"Crime in Madhya Pradesh has increased multifold ever since he (Sudhir Saxena) become DGP of the state. The law and order situation which should have improved, is deteriorating day-by-day," Singh said citing several incidents that occurred in the recent past, including a Sadhu's jata (hair) being chopped off last week.

Singh, who became Leader of Opposition (LoP) last month, alleged that crimes against Schedule Tribes/Schedule Castes (ST/SC) have increased in the state. He claimed that several attack on the tribal people have exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh in the past few months.

"Bajrang Dal and other right-wing groups seem to have been given a free hand by the government and the police to create violence, social disturbances, crime against women and against deprived communities in the state," Singh added.

Top Congress leaders in the state had in the past attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government and the state home minister Narottam Mishra over the poor law and order situation, but it's the first time that the opposition took the DGP's name directly.

Former Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP (Congress) Digvijaya Singh have been taking on the state government over the law and order issue time and again but they refrained from blaming the DGP directly.

Sudhir Saxena, a 1992-batch IPS officer, assumed charge as DGP on March 4. He took over from 1984-batch IPS officer Vivek Johri, who was appointed DGP by the then Kamal Nath led Congress government in March 2020 and retired from the post on March 4, 2022.

Before taking charge as MP's DGP, Saxena was serving as security (secretary), cabinet secretariat in Delhi. He was relieved from his New Delhi post just a day before taking charge as MP's DGP.

