Lebanese PM launches master plan for Beirut port reconstruction

Beirut, Feb 12 Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati launched on Friday a master plan for the reconstruction of the Beirut port which was devastated by two explosions in August 2020.

The rebuilding of the Beirut port remains a national and economic priority for Lebanon, especially since the port is the most vital artery in the Mediterranean, Mikati said during a ceremony attended by World Bank representatives in the capital Beirut, according to a statement by the Council of Ministers.

He said the government is preparing a new law for the development of the ports, including the Beirut port, in a bid to attract companies hoping to invest in them, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new legal framework, which is under preparation in cooperation with the World Bank, aims at activating investment in all public facilities, said Ali Hamieh, the Lebanese Public Works and Transportation Minister.

World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha said the new law sets the rules of governance for the reconstruction of the Beirut port.

The Beirut port was rocked by two huge explosions on August 4, 2020, causing heavy damage to its facilities and killing more than 200 people.

