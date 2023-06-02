Lebanon's deputy PM calls for central bank governor's resignation after corruption charges

Beirut, June 2 Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami has called for the resignation of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh who is facing money laundering and corruption accusations.

"The central bank is one of the state's most important institutions, and it is not acceptable for its governor to be accused of money laundering," Chami was quoted on Thursday as saying by the Elnashra news website, calling for his resignation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Lebanon needs a credible and transparent ruler for the central bank, noting that the central bank has no right to intervene in financing the country's public sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, some Ministers were against the step-down of Salameh for fear of the consequences it might have on Lebanon and its financial relations abroad.

Salameh is among the top Lebanese officials blamed for the unprecedented financial crisis in Lebanon. He is being investigated, along with his brother Raja, in Lebanon and abroad over the alleged embezzlement of more than $330 million from the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh has repeatedly denied the accusations, insisting that his wealth comes from his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments.

On May 19, Lebanon received an International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) notice for Salameh over corruption charges, following an arrest warrant released by a French judge as part of the investigation into his public funds embezzlement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor