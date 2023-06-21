"LG's response demonstrates tendency to shift responsibility": CM Kejriwal on recent murders in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 : In response to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's reply to his previous letter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has highlighted the urgency of the law and order situation in the capital and called for immediate action to ensure the safety and security of over two crore residents of Delhi.

In the letter, CM Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that the contents of the LG's response demonstrated a lack of concrete solutions and a tendency to shift responsibility.

"Sir, it is easy to term an extremely serious issue directly concerning the safety of lives and properties of over two crore residents of Delhi as being "politicised", but your response did not offer even a single effective step being considered by political bosses of Delhi Police - Ministry of Home Affairs and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi- to assure Delhiites that there is somebody to care for their safety," the letter reads.

The CM has also acknowledged that the LG may be relatively new to Delhi and may not be fully aware of the ground reality. However, he emphasised that the alarming rise in serious crimes cannot be treated as business as usual, especially by a Constitutional functionary whose primary duty is to maintain law and order in Delhi.

The CM criticised the LG for creating impediments in the functioning of the elected government, bypassing Constitutional principles and Supreme Court judgments, thereby neglecting the safety and security of Delhi residents. "The urge to steal credit for the works of the elected government in a bid to please political masters has badly affected your constitutionally mandated primary work, which is to maintain law and order in Delhi," the letter states.

Responding to the reference made by the LG to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, CM Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the significant public outrage that followed, leading to a revamp of criminal laws to provide effective deterrents against crimes against women. He questioned whether the current central government represented by the LG has the sensitivity to introduce fresh measures to address the recent surge in serious crimes in Delhi.

He has also expressed his bewilderment at the LG's reluctance to acknowledge the urgent need for improvement in the law and order situation. With just a few weeks remaining before Delhi hosts the G-20 summit, the Chief Minister stressed the negative perception that would arise when headlines are dominated by incidents of serious crime.

Furthermore, the CM has highlighted that he received reports indicating a severe shortage of manpower in police stations, hampering effective policing and patrolling to prevent crimes. Several police stations are operating at only 35% to 40% of their sanctioned strength, severely limiting their ability to maintain law and order.

The CM appealed for a reassessment of the required number of Delhi Police personnel in proportion to the city's population, urging the authorities to address this critical issue promptly.

"Solution lies in giving priority to the needs of Delhi Police, increasing its strength and ensuring its engagement with the residents to make Delhi safe and secure," the CM wrote.

