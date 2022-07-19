Libyan Army leaders discuss unification of military institutions

Tripoli, July 19 The military leaders of Libya's east-based Army and Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) Armed forces met in the capital Tripoli to discuss the unification of the two military institutions.

"The meeting covered a number of subjects, mainly helping the Joint Military Commission unify the military institutions," said a statement issued by the east-based Army's information office on Monday.

This is the second meeting between Abdurrazzaq al-Nathuri, the Chief of Staff of the east-based Army, and Mohamed al-Haddad, Chief of the GNU's Armed forces, to discuss the unification of the two institutions. The first was held in December 2021 in the city of Sirte, nearly 450 km east of Tripoli.

The oil-rich North African country has been in turmoil since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011, Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya is currently divided between the GNU and a government appointed by the House of Representatives (parliament) in March.

