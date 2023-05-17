Libyan parliament suspends prime minister-designate

Tripoli, May 17 The eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) has suspended Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha after more than a year of his appointment.

"The House of Representatives voted by majority to suspend Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, refer him for investigation, and assign Finance Minister Osama Hammad to run the duties of Prime Minister, in addition to his duties as Finance Minister," said Abdullah Blehig, the parliament spokesman, on Tuesday.

He did not reveal the reasons for the decision. However, the parliament discussed in Tuesday's session an item related to the performance of Bashagha's government since it was granted confidence earlier last year, according to Blehig.

In February 2022, the parliament appointed Bashagha, the former Interior Minister, as the Prime Minister to replace Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, Xinhua news agency reported.

But Dbeibah refused to hand over the power to Bashagha, citing that he would only hand over office to an elected government.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among the Libyan parties. Earlier in January, Dbeibah said his government was ready to hold general elections in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor