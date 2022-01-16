Libyan Presidency Council stresses commitment to back polls

Tripoli, Jan 16 A top official of the Presidency Council of Libya has stressed the need to support holding the presidential elections in the country.

The council's Deputy President Abdullah Allafi made the remarks during a meeting with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, reports Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

"The Deputy President of the Presidency Council of Libya, Abdullah Allafi, confirmed that his meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, was fruitful and that they discussed ways to support the political process and the elections in Libya," the statement said.

"Allafi stressed the council's commitment to supporting the elections through a clear roadmap and based on strong legal and constitutional foundations," it added.

He also stressed the Council's support for the efforts of the House of Representatives to issue laws that help bring the Libyans together and achieve stability in the country.

Libya's presidential elections, originally scheduled for December 24, 2021, were postponed indefinitely due to technical and legal issues, according to the country's elections commission.

The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, in order to restore stability in Libya following years of political division and insecurity.

