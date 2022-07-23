Libya's Presidency Council issues orders to stop clashes in Tripoli

Tripoli, July 23 The Presidency Council of Libya has ordered that the armed groups should immediately stop the clashes in the capital Tripoli and return to their camps.

"All the parties to the clashes are requested to immediately cease fire and return to their camps. The Attorney General and the Military Public Prosecutor must start an investigation immediately into the reasons for the clashes," it said.

"The Ministers of Defense and Interior of the Government of National Unity must take the necessary procedures to secure the capital," Xinhua news agency quoted the Council as further saying.

According to local media, clashes erupted on Thursday between rival armed groups in central Tripoli, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30 others.

The Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has suspended all flights due to the clashes.

Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

