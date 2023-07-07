"Lies being spread about our leader": AAP's Atishi slams BJP

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Enforcement Directorate's order on former minister Manish Sisodia regarding the attachment of his assets.

"Lies are being spread about our leader Manish Sisodia by BJP and PM Modi. Stories are being planted in media that Sisodia's crores of property have been attached but as per ED's order, only one bank account and 2 flats of Sisodia have been attached," said Marlena.

Adding further, she stated, "As per the order, the balance of that particular bank account is Rs 11.5 lakhs and among the 2 flats one flat was purchased in 2005 and it is only worth Rs 5,07,000 and 2nd flat was purchased in 2018 and is worth Rs 65 lakh".

Notably, earlier in the day, the ED said that it had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and other accused in the case of Delhi Liquor Scam.

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 this year in connection with the Delhi liquor scam and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Later, on March 9, he was arrested by the ED after hours of questioning at Tihar jail.

The CBI had accused Sisodia of providing undue benefits to the liquor vendors in exchange for a huge amount of money in the liquor scam.

