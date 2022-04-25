'Like you have Central Vista': SC seeks Centre's stand on 'Judicial Vista'

New Delhi, April 25 The Supreme Court on Monday sought Centre's stand on a plea seeking direction for construction of "Judicial Vista", for better functioning of the apex court.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and J.K. Maheshwari orally observed that it is a matter, where the court would not be inclined to pass directions, but would want the Central government to consider it and take a decision.

Advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, petitioner-in-person, urged the bench to see "how lawyers are standing outside".

The bench said: "It is a logical and correct thing that there should be judicial vista in a planned manner", and pointed out that the growth of buildings is not well planned.

"Just like you have Central Vista," it added.

The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, as it sought the presence of the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The bench told the counsel representing the Central government: "We're not asking or making directions that do this or that, we just want to know the stand of the Union of India. Let SG be here... we just need a statement."

Counsel mentioned that the Law Minister has sent proposals to all state governments for their views regarding a central infrastructural committee headed by the Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

The plea had sought directions for the creation of a 'judicial vista' around the existing premises of the top court, and constitution of a central authority to fund the judicial infrastructure.

The plea also sought direction to the Central government ministries to prepare the layout and execute the work of construction of judicial vista over the land adjoining the premises of the apex court. The plea added that the construction of judicial vista will provide access to better and dignified working conditions for the judges, the members of the Bar, top court officials, and the scores of litigants visiting the court premises.

"The present matter is being filed in public interest, raising several important issues that are faced by the court, the registry, and the advocates primarily practicing at the Supreme Court. The present petition is seeking the realisation of the rights guaranteed under Article 14/19 (1) (g)/21 of the advocate, the staff, and the litigants at large," said the plea.

The petitioner sought a multi-level complex with 45-50 courtrooms with video conferencing facility, 5,000 chambers for lawyers, underground multi-level parking for about 10,000 cars along with other facilities.

"The infrastructural deficit of the judiciary causes a hindrance to the cherished goal of the independence of the judiciary, which is quintessential part of the rule of law, and part of the basic structure of the Constitution," added the plea.

