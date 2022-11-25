Liquor policy case: Delhi L-G, Chief Secy should be sacked, says Sisodia

New Delhi, Nov 25 Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, came down heavily on the BJP on Friday after his name did not figure in the first charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case naming seven accused persons.

Sisodia even demanded an apology from the Prime Minister over the controversy, and sought the removal of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar from their posts.

"The CBI charge sheet has made it clear that no excise scam took place in Delhi. The other allegations will be proven false in the court. The Prime Minister must apologise, he used all his muscle to crush us but all his tactics failed. Eight hundred officers were deployed to conduct over 500 raids across the country, but the CBI couldn't find anything. Delhi L-G and Chief Secretary misused their position to benefit the BJP. Both the L-G and Chief Secretary should be sacked immediately," Sisodia said.

He also termed the whole 'scam' as a story cooked by the BJP for political mileage.

"The BJP cooked a fancy story several months ago that a massive excise scam took place in Delhi. Sometimes they said the scam was worth Rs 10,000 crore, sometimes they said it was worth Rs 500 crore. The figures kept changing. Sometimes it was even Rs 1 crore. They also sent the CBI to raid my house and even scanned my lockers. Even then I said that no such excise scam took place in Delhi," Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM also claimed that the BJP prepared fake reports through the L-G and the Chief Secretary as part of a conspiracy to malign the elected government of Delhi.

"Will the BJP take action against its own L-G and Chief Secretary now," Sisodia asked.

"Since it has been proved that despite deploying 800 officers and raiding 500 locations, the CBI has no proof against Manish Sisodia, it is like getting a clean chit from the CBI. Shouldn't they (BJP) sack the L-G and Chief Secretary? Action should be taken against them and the L-G and the Chief Secretary should be removed from their posts," Sisodia demanded.

