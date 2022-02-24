Local residents demand greater involvement of women in Manipur politics

Amid campaigning for assembly polls in Manipur, local residents have demanded greater involvement of women in state politics as women account for 52 per cent of the voters in the state but their involvement in electoral politics is dismally low.

"It is important to have women's representation in politics as the number of crimes against women is increasing in Manipur. We need women to raise the concerns of women," said Landoni, a resident of Imphal to ANI.

Another local resident from the state capital, Meera said, "There are several issues concerning Manipur and that is why we need women to talk about it. Not just in parliament but also in assembly."

Witnessing a change coming directly from the top political leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party state president A Sharda Devi is among the first woman party presidents of the state.

Another resident Sunita said that representation is essential as only women can raise the issues of women effectively.

In the ongoing battle of Manipur, only 17 women candidates are contesting the election for 60 member state assembly. This is just 6.4 per cent from the total of 265 candidates contesting the polls.

Manipur goes to polls in two phases: February 28 and March 5.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

