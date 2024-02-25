Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP in Presence of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Watch Video)

In a move that could impact the upcoming state elections, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ritesh Pandey today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Prior to joining the BJP, Pandey tendered his resignation from the BSP earlier today, creating speculation about his political future. The reasons behind his departure from the BSP remain unclear.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and other BJP leaders.



Ritesh Pandey tendered his resignation from BSP earlier today. He was a Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Following Pandey's induction into the BJP, Deputy CM Pathak praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and development initiatives, attributing Pandey's decision to switch parties to these factors. He further stated that many young people, including Pandey, see Modi as their leader and are eager to work with him.