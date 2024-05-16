Lok Sabha Election 2024: Modi, Yogi Are Going To Change Fate of Purvanchal in Next Five Years, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that in the coming five years, Modi and Yogi are going to change the "picture" and "fate" of Purvanchal, adding that he aims to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'. Addressing a rally in Jaunpur, PM Modi asserted that winning even a single seat in UP is difficult for the INDIA bloc.

"I pledge to build a developed India and the growth engine of developed India will be Purvanchal, Eastern India. This entire region is becoming a strong hub of health and education. In the coming five years, Modi-Yogi is going to change both the image and the fate of Purvanchal," PM Modi said. He further emphasised that the world is discussing Kashi and Ayodhya instead of Delhi and Mumbai.

"You have seen it in Kashi, and you are seeing it in Ayodhya how a strong government works. Earlier, when people used to talk about development, they used to discuss Delhi and Mumbai but now the country and the world discuss Kashi and Ayodhya," the Prime Minister said. He further said that there are two models before the country: one is the BJP's "santushtikaran," and the second is the 'ghamandiya' alliance's "tushtikaran."

"In this election, the country has 2 models before it - on one side it's we- Modi, BJP, NDA whose path is 'santushtikaran'; on the other side, be it the SP, Congress or 'ghamandiya' alliance, their path is 'tushtikaran'. This game of SP and Congress is dangerous. They seek votes here and while in South India, they abuse and humiliate the people of Uttar Pradesh and use absurd language for the people of UP and Sanatana Dharma," he added.

PM Modi said that this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the country to choose a leader who can run a strong government. "This election is an opportunity to choose the prime minister of the country. Such a Prime Minister who runs a strong government that cannot be dominated by the world but that makes the world aware of India's strength," he said. Hitting back at Samajwadi Party heavyweight Ram Gopal Yadav over his comment on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said that they are saying all this to make their 'vote bank' happy.

Also Read: Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED to File Prosecution Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in Money Laundering Case

"On one hand, Modi is trying to provide true social justice, on the other, the Samajwadi Party and Congress' INDI alliance are falling deeper into the pit of appeasement politics. It never comes out of vote bank politics. After waiting for 500 years, the country got the Ram temple. The country is happy, but the 'parivarvadi' are abusing. The uncle of the SP 'shezada' (Akhilesh Yadav) is calling the Ram temple 'bekar Mandir'. The SP shezada makes fun of Kashi. They have regularly played with Hindu-Muslim religious sentiments for the past 70 years," he said.

The Prime Minister also assured the people that if any of the members of their family fell ill, then it was his responsibility to ensure their treatment."Modi is giving you one more guarantee. Families have elderly people who are above 70 years of age, and a huge amount of money goes into treating the ailments of these elderly people. So, Modi guarantees that any of your family members who are above the age bracket of 70 years, if they fall sick, then I will take responsibility for their treatment," he said. PM Modi also singled out two children who had dressed up as UP CM Yogi Adityanath and him at his public rally in Jaunpur for appreciation.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi while addressing his public meeting in UP's Bhadohi, says, "In Bhadohi, it's difficult for SP & Congress to save their deposit and hence they're doing a political experiment here. They want to do a trial of TMC's Bengal politics. TMC politics means… pic.twitter.com/855vvqceYD — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

The Prime Minister was addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Jaunpur seat went to the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP candidate Shyam Singh Yadav, who contested the election under the SP-BSP alliance, had won this seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kripa Shankar Singh, who was active in Maharashtra politics, from Jaunpur.The voting in Jaunpur and Machhlishahr will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)