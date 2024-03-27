Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Odisha Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath joins BJD

In yet another major blow to the Congress, senior leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray on Wednesday joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the crucial 2024 elections in Odisha.Manmath along with scores of his supporters and some councillors took out a rally and reached BJD headquarters where he was formally inducted into the party fold by its senior leaders.Ahead of his joining, Manmath said that both his father Sura Routray and CM Naveen Patnaik have the same ideology; and, they want to serve the people of Odisha.

“I have several dreams and a lot of work is needed to be done. This is our third generation and my father has taught us to be with the people always. We are a committed family. My father has allowed me to join BJD with a heavy heart, but we have to accept change,” said Manmath. Manmath had made his intention clear in 2023 to contest the 2024 polls not on a Congress ticket even though his father has been in the grand old party for decades now.“I accept Manmath’s decision of joining the BJD as he is mature enough to make decisions on his political career,” said Routray, the MLA of Jatani.

Stating that he would not contest the ensuing polls due to his age, the 80-year-old leader said he would, however, cast his vote in favour of the Congress candidate and not to his son, who is likely to be fielded by the BJD.Manmath said he has his father’s “blessings”. “My father wanted me to join the Congress, but I decided to start my political journey under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership,” he said. Speculations are rife that BJD may field Manmath as its candidate either for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat or in the Jatani assembly segment. Manmath resigned as a pilot of Air India and returned to the state in January. He was accorded a grand welcome by his father and his supporters.